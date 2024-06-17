Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Atishi urges Haryana government to urgently release water in Yamuna river

Atishi said the Wazirabad barrage gets water from Haryana which goes to the water treatment plants of Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad

Atishi marlena, Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi during inspection of the Wazirabad water treatment plant in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.
Atishi said the Wazirabad barrage gets water from Haryana which goes to the water treatment plants of Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad.

ALSO READ: Atishi urges protection for major pipelines as water crisis intensifies
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Haryana Government Water crisis water problems BJP AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon