Atishi urges Haryana government to urgently release water in Yamuna river

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi during inspection of the Wazirabad water treatment plant in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.





ALSO READ: Atishi urges protection for major pipelines as water crisis intensifies Atishi said the Wazirabad barrage gets water from Haryana which goes to the water treatment plants of Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river, she added.