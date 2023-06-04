close

Avalanche in U'khand: Woman pilgrim returning from Hemkund Sahib missing

Four other pilgrims caught in the avalanche on their way back from the Sikh shrine have been rescued, Chamoli District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
A woman pilgrim went missing on Sunday after an avalanche occurred near Atlakoti in Uttarakhand when a group of Sikh devotees was returning from Hemkund Sahib, officials said.

Four other pilgrims caught in the avalanche on their way back from the Sikh shrine have been rescued, Chamoli District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.

Relief and rescue operation is underway, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Avalanche Disaster

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

