Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

India's largest carrier is currently operating 12,568 flights per week, which is 18 per cent higher than March last year

Deepak Patel New Delhi
(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Indian carriers flew an average of 372,840 passengers per day in 2022-23, which was 59.81 per cent more than in 2021-22, according to data reviewed by Business Standard

Topics : Coronavirus | Domestic air passengers | Indian carriers

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

