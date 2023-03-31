close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Awaiting Centre nod to new action plan on climate change: Assam minister

The Assam government is awaiting the Centre's approval for its action plan for 2021-30 to tackle climate change, state minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly on Friday

Press Trust of India Guwahati
(Photo: Jayant Das/Business Standard)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam government is awaiting the Centre's approval for its action plan for 2021-30 to tackle climate change, state minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly on Friday.

The plan had been drafted after due consultation with various government departments and other stakeholders, he said.

Responding to a query by CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar, Mahanta said the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change 2021-30 had been approved by the state cabinet in July last year.

It has then been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for its approval, he said, adding that the plan will be issued as soon as the Centre gives its nod.

Mahanta, the minister for science, technology and climate change, said the draft was prepared after holding consultations with various government departments and incorporating their suggestions.

Other stakeholders and organisations were also called for discussion during the process, he said.

Also Read

Assam gets approval for 12th medical college with a new one at Nalbari

Comviva focusing on 'martech' vertical in India: CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

Hardik Patel predicts 135 to 145 seats for BJP in Gujarat Assembly polls

Wildlife experts red flag care of exotic animals smuggled in from Myanmar

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

Ahead of K'taka polls, senior JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy resigns as legislator

UP govt to hold 'Eat Right Millet Melas' across state to promote millet

Govt keeping eye on Covid situation, prepared to face eventuality: Kejriwal

The minister said steps to minimise the challenges posed by climate change were taken according to the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change 2015-20.

"Measures, as suggested by the previous action plan, were already implemented and we will take these forward," he added.

Topics : Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon