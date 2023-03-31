close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP govt to hold 'Eat Right Millet Melas' across state to promote millet

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also praised the efforts of the district administration in popularising millet food and of FSDA in hosting the 'millet mela' among the masses

IANS Lucknow
Millet

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now planning to hold 'Eat Right Millet Melas' across the state to promote millet food.

"The millet mela in Lucknow has been a success as more than 60 brands that put up stalls here reported brisk sales of food items made from coarse grain and now, we will promote millet food through more such events all across Uttar Pradesh," said additional commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA), S. P. Singh.

He said, "Millets have traditionally been used by Indians as they are nutritious and tasty. They will soon get popular among the fitness-conscious youth."

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also praised the efforts of the district administration in popularising millet food and of FSDA in hosting the 'millet mela' among the masses.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote millets (Shri Anna) will ensure healthy living besides helping to solve the food problems of the world. Eat Right Millet Mela was not only about promoting food and drink in clean and hygienic conditions but also about promoting new food style," he said.

"People have been introduced to new recipes of millet such as 'bajra dosa' and 'idli' and these will soon become popular. Millets are being used to prepare a range of dishes and soon, along with regular food, the young will take a liking to this variety too," he added.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

Yogi govt to boost real estate sector for achieving $1 trn economy goal

Revision of pension of armed forces personnel commendable move: CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meet to review flood situation in UP

Accelerate relief work in flood-affected areas: UP CM to officials

K'taka polls: CM Bommai may field Vijayendra against Siddaramaiah in Varuna

Assam government to negotiate over erection of boundary wall by IAF

BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to grant statehood

Medical services remain hit in Rajasthan on day 12 of govt-doctors deadlock

--IANS

amita/svn/

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | millets

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon