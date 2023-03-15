Assam gets approval for 12th medical college with a new one at Nalbari

-
The number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 12 with a new one at Nalbari getting approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS course from 2023-24 academic session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
The chief minister termed it as a historic accomplishment for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year.
We've reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with approval to admit 100 MBBS students, Sarma wrote on Twitter.
State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said with the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to 1,500.
The Assam government, he said, has set a target of increasing the number of medical colleges in the state to 24 by 2026 .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:43 IST
