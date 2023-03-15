JUST IN
Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie
Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data
Assam gets approval for 12th medical college with a new one at Nalbari
Army will not be available for election duty: Pakistan govt tells EC
Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India: Price starts from 1.35 lacks
Assam: Students, others brought to CID HQ in class 10 board paper leak case
Maharashtra govt employees on strike for OPS amid appeals from CM Shinde
Probe in Adani issue: Opposition stages march from Parliament to ED office
Gang of 4 cyber cheats busted in Delhi for selling products on fake website
RS member seeks HC's approval to file contempt plea against Bengal CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Army will not be available for election duty: Pakistan govt tells EC
icon-arrow-left
Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data
Business Standard

Assam gets approval for 12th medical college with a new one at Nalbari

The number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 12 with a new one at Nalbari getting approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS course from 2023-24

Topics
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Northeast India | Medical colleges

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Medical college
Representational

The number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 12 with a new one at Nalbari getting approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS course from 2023-24 academic session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The chief minister termed it as a historic accomplishment for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year.

We've reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with approval to admit 100 MBBS students, Sarma wrote on Twitter.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said with the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to 1,500.

The Assam government, he said, has set a target of increasing the number of medical colleges in the state to 24 by 2026 .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU