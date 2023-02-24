Comviva focusing on 'martech' vertical in India: CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra

Mobility solutions firm Comviva is focusing on martech, the business vertical engaged in cross sell, upsale and real time marketing through their telecom partners, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Manoranjan Mohapatra told Business Standard.

Martech describes the software end functions marketers use to optimise their marketing efforts.

“We are consuming a lot of goods and services leveraging the telecom sector. A telco has a customer base buying data, devices and bundles while a bank offers financial products. Martech would aim to upsell more to the customer base,” he said.

For Comviva —a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra— India constitutes only 10-15 per cent of the total Martech business, and the company believes significant room to grow exists.

The plan is part of the company's plans to target specific new age industry verticals.

“Our focus is to build on the three verticals we have targeted. Fintech, martech and digitech," Mohapatra said.

At the moment, martech constitutes 20 per cent of the total business and has brought in significant revenues for the company.