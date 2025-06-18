Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed, now set for June 22

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed, now set for June 22

The Axiom-4 mission, which marks the return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland, was earlier scheduled for lift-off from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 19 onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow Nasa to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the recent repairs in the Russian section, Axiom Space announced on Wednesday.

The Axiom-4 mission, which marks the return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland, was earlier scheduled for lift-off from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 19 onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

"Nasa, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4," Axiom Space said in a statement. 

 

"The change in a targeted launch date provides Nasa time to continue evaluating space station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the International Space Station's Zvezda service module," it said.

The Axiom-4 commercial mission is led by Commander Peggy Whitson, with Shukla as mission pilot and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu and Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski as mission specialists.

The mission was originally scheduled for lift-off on May 29 but was then put off to June 8, then June 10 and June 11, when engineers detected a liquid oxygen leak in the boosters of the Falcon-9 rocket and Nasa also detected leaks in the ageing Russian module of the International Space Station.

"The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch," Axiom Space said on X.

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu's visit to MP from June 18 to 19 cancelled

Woman, ration shop, fingerprint, rural area

Here's why outdated census data threatens India's vast welfare programmes

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

lightning

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

Topics : NASA Isro projects space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon