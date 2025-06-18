Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

The deaths were reported from Buxar (4 deaths), West Champaran (3), Katihar (2), and one each from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, and Sitamarhi districts

lightning

(Representative Image) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thirteen people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across various districts in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Buxar (4 deaths), West Champaran (3), Katihar (2), and one each from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, and Sitamarhi districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"It is sad that in the last 24 hours, four persons have died in Buxar, 3 in West Champaran, 2 in Katihar, 1 in Kaimur, 1 in Lakhisarai and 1 in Sitamarhi due to lightning. Instructions have been given to immediately give Rs. 4 lakhs as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," said CM Nitish Kumar in a post on X.

 

The Chief Minister urged people to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions and to follow safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

"People are appealed to be fully cautious during bad weather. To protect yourself from lightning, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors during bad weather and stay safe," he added.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

PM Modi, G7 summit

PM Modi holds 'productive' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global issues

Screengrab from the viral video posted on X

Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

News highlights: India needs to try become indispensable like China, says CEA Nageswaran

PremiumKharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data

Topics : Lightning strike Bihar Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon