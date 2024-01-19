Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ayodhya all decked for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the consecration ceremony here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, three suspicious individuals were detained yesterday by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya. UP's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, these suspects are being interrogated.
Five hundred kilograms of kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the kumkum' leaves to Ayodhya
This development took place just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
ANI reported that the UP government has employed technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to enhance surveillance across the city.
ALSO READ: Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares
The function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by Amravati MP Navneet Rana.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world. The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world. The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday stated that all central government offices will be shut for half a day till 2:30 pm on January 22 In light of the 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The minister said that the decision on the half-day closure of the office has been taken in view of the overwhelming sentiments.
10:30 AM
Ram Mandir update: What Digvijaya Singh says never makes sense, retorts Ram Temple trust member Chaupal
9:57 AM
Ram Mandir update: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya
Three suspicious individuals were detained yesterday by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh police said the suspects are being interrogated.
9:55 AM
Ram Mandir news: BJP using name of Lord Ram for political motive, says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is "dishonouring" Lord Ram by "using" his name for their "political motive."
Chowdhury also took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether "he was the only Hindu in the country."
9:51 AM
Ram Mandir update: 500g kg kumkum leaves sent from Amravati
Five hundred kilograms of kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the idol consecration of the Ram temple on January 2 Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the kumkum' leaves to the holy town in UP.
First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:07 AM IST