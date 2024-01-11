Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple LIVE: Ayodhya temple to receive 2,400 kg bell From UP's Etah

Ayodhya Ram temple Pran pratishtha updates: Catch all the latest news on Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' here

Ayodhya Ram temple pran pratishtha LIVE: The Ram temple is set to receive a bell weighing 2,400 kg, composed of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals). Among the largest bells in the country, it has been crafted by a team of  30 skilled workers. The bell measures six feet in height and five feet in width. 

On Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitations to its leadership to attend the January 22 consecration, or pran pratishtha, of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” the Congress stated in a statement issued by party’s General Secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.


Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, slammed the Congress for declining the invite to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.
 
Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chouhan said the Congress's rejection of the invitation to the opening of the grand Ram Temple was akin to rejecting or disowing the country's identity.

10:09 AM

Ayodhya Ram temple: Passengers arrive at Ahmedabad airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita

9:51 AM

Ayodhya Ram Temple update: Congress leaders don't have moral strength to go to Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Shivraj Singh Chauhan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram temple Congress RSS Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

