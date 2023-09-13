Ayushman Bhava campaign strives to achieve better health for all: Mandaviya

After the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan', Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that three different drives will be run under this including "Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gaanv as well as Ayushman Sabha."

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the visionary 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal, from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar Gujarat.

Speaking at the occasion, Mandaviya lauded the support of the President in healthcare endeavours. Underlining the commitment of the government towards healthcare, he stated "With "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. This initiative is being implemented in line with the motto of "taking everyone together and leaving no one behind."

He further added "With the Ayushman Bhav initiative, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible. Under Ayushman Bhav, Health Melas and Medical Camps are an important component that will be set up once a week at all HWCs and CHCs."

He further added "Besides the launch of the Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organized which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual."

Recalling and reiterating the Prime Minister's vision of a healthy Bharat and a healthy world Dr Mandaviya stated "The Prime Minister has given the utmost importance to the service of humanity and nothing can be a better demonstration of this than his commitment to improving the healthcare services in the country. Earlier people had to travel long distances to avail of super-specialty services. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, these super-specialty services now will be offered at the CHC level itself in which the public will benefit by screening for non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation, free medicines and diagnostics etc."

The Union Minister stated "Today, around 1 lakh Ni-kshay mitras are taking care of the 10 lakh TB patients who had given their consent for this initiative. This has taken us closer to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's goal of ending TB by 2025."

He praised the significant impact of healthcare services stating "In the last 9 years, there has been a significant transformation in the healthcare landscape of the country which was also appreciated by the visiting dignitaries at the G20 summit. Today, there are over 1.6 lakh functional AB-HWCs in the country where people are availing free primary care facilities, diagnostics and medicines. Till now, we have achieved a footfall of over 195 crore in the AB-HWCs.