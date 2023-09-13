Confirmation

CM Gehlot cancels Kota visit; eco-violations on riverfront construction

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi inaugurated the Rs 1,442-crore Chambal riverfront project

hambal River near Kota, Rajasthan (Photo: Wikimedia Commons))

hambal River near Kota, Rajasthan (Photo: Wikimedia Commons))

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi inaugurated the Chambal Riverfront project in Kota on Tuesday, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had to cancel his visit to the city due to "unavoidable reasons."
 
Chief Minister Gehlot, who was initially scheduled to inaugurate the Rs 1,442-crore project, announced his decision at 2.28 am on the day of the event. This last-minute change came after former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal alleged at a press conference on Monday that the riverfront project had been constructed in violation of environmental regulations.
 
Joshi inaugurated the approximately three-kilometre-long riverfront amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the melodies of Rajasthani folk songs, and dance performances by folk artists. This inauguration comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections slated for the end of this year or early 2024.
 

The event saw the presence of several state ministers, including Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who represents Kota North, Education Minister B D Kalla, Health Minister Prasadilal Meena, and PWD Minister Bhajanlal Jatav.
 
Chief Minister Gehlot wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, "Our senior colleague UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal has given a historic gift to Hadoti in the form of Kota Riverfront. Hadoti region has lagged behind in tourism, but this riverfront will prove to be a milestone in boosting tourism here and will write a new story for Kota's development."
 
He further explained his absence, the chief minister said, "The inauguration was planned for September 12-13, and I was eagerly looking forward to it. However, due to unavoidable reasons, I won't be able to attend the event on September 12. The programs on September 13 will remain the same. Congratulations to all the residents of Hadoti."
 
The controversy surrounding the riverfront project arose when former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal alleged that it violated various rulings from the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. Gunjal claimed that the project encroached on the buffer area of the Chambal sanctuary and allowed commercial activities that were restricted by court orders.
 
The Urban Improvement Trust of Kota, responsible for the project, has not made any statement regarding these accusations.
 
The Chambal Riverfront project features a 42-meter-high Chambal Mata statue comprising around 1,500 marble pieces imported from Vietnam. It stretches over 2.7 kilometres on both river banks, boasting 27 ghats. It is considered a significant part of Kota's development model, with UDH Minister Dhariwal asserting that it would serve as a role model for global urban development.
 
First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

