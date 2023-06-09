close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated two CGHS wellness centres in Panchkula and Chandigarh calling quality healthcare priority of the Narendra Modi government.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Mansukh L Mandaviya

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Health Minister

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated two CGHS wellness centres in Panchkula and Chandigarh calling quality healthcare priority of the Narendra Modi government.

With the Friday opening, Chandigarh now has two Central Government Health Scheme wellness centre. The minister inaugurated the Panchkula centre through a virtual link.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "It has been the priority of the Narendra Modi government that citizens get quality healthcare."

"If a country has to be made prosperous, it is important that its citizens are healthy. Healthy citizens build a healthy society which in turn leads to a prosperous nation," he said.

The minister said the Centre is planning to launch several facilities, include an e-RUPI voucher, for the people.

He also praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which he said has given health security to 60 crore people so far, as he went to on to attack Congress saying you can't kill poverty with speeches.

"In 1971, late Indira Gandhi gave 'Garibi Hatao' slogan. For 52 years, only one party ruled the country. The poor were used only as a votebank, but the poor were not alleviated," Mandaviya said. |

"Poor got electricity connection, they have got a gas cylinder in their home, they have got a house to live. Toilets were build, Ayushman Bharat cards have been given. This happens because of the will of the government... Poor, farmers, women, elderly..they are our priority. And CGHS beneficiaries cannot be out of that priority," he said.

Also Read

Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

New Goa Airport to stimulate state's GDP, bring more jobs: Management

Haryana to introduce law ensuring quick redressal of family land disputes

Goa's Mopa airport, named after Manohar Parrikar, to start domestic ops

HC suggests immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in Nainital

Money laundering case: ED seizes Rs 7.5 cr cash, FDs after raids in Bihar

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, no loss of life

PM Modi's Visit is powerful sign that future of US-India is together: USIBC

J P Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP's new office building at DDU Marg

There are nearly 45 lakh CGHS beneficiaries in the country, he said.

In 2014, there were only 25 CGHS wellness centres in the country which now stand at 80, he said, adding the number will soon be taken to 100. The CGHS payment system has been connected with National Health Authority, he also said.

Mandaviya said that the waiting period for the clearance of a bill from a private hospital has now been reduced to only 15 days, or less.

The Health Minister also talked about equipping the CGHS beneficiaries with an e-RUPI voucher -- a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

"In coming days, we want to start more facilities for the CGHS beneficiaries. If you have to undergo a test and if you have been referred for that test, diagnosis, then there is no need to go through the bill hassle.

"In coming days, we are moving ahead to give e-RUPI voucher. There will be an e-voucher in the CGHS beneficiaries accounts and they will have facility to access empanelled hospital and lab once they are referred.

"...For lab report fees of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 you don't have to keep bill, you can swipe there and the payment will be made, we are moving forward in this direction," he told the gathering which had many CGHS beneficiaries in it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Chandigarh

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon signs pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

Amazon
2 min read

Ukraine dam breach to have economic, ecological consequences: Expert

Nova Kakhovka dam flooding Ukraine
3 min read

8 including 2 children killed, 17 injured in road accident in northwest Pak

accident
1 min read

Most Popular

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

Manushi Chhillar
3 min read

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon