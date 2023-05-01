close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

This comes less than a month after the operations of the helicopters were halted by the Indian Navy following an accident off the Mumbai coast

BS Web Team New Delhi
HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military

Dhruv ALH

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The fleet of ALH Dhruv helicopters has started flying operations again, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said in a release on Monday. This comes less than a month after the operations of the helicopters were halted by the Indian Navy following an accident off the Mumbai coast.
"In the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out," the company had then said.

The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.
Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-Dhruv is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by HAL with a twin-engine.

Even though its development was started in 1984, and was initially designed with Germany's assistance Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm (MBB), the helicopter was first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.
According to HAL, the aircraft is "type –Certified" for military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification and civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The major variants of Dhruv are classified as Dhruv Mk-I, Mk-II, Mk-III, and Mk-IV.

Also Read

Hindustan Aeronautics' Dhruv choppers to get monitors to dodge obstacles

HAL gets LoI for 9 helicopters from Indian Coast Guard; stock rallies 7%

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

Hindustan Petroleum posts consolidated net loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2

PM Modi to inaugurate HAL chopper manufacturing unit in Tumakuru, Karnataka

Forest official bumped up surveillance in Gondia amid movement of elephant

Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes

CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

IAF chief embarks on 4-day Sri Lanka visit in a bid to boost defense ties

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%


As of 2020, over 300 HAL Dhruvs have been produced for domestic and export markets.

 
Topics : Dhruv choppers Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Helicopter BS Web Reports HAL

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Orange & Purple Cap holder list; PBKS, MI defeated CSK, RR yesterday

Virat Kohli
2 min read

Exports to UAE expected to reach $50 bn by 2026-27, on back of FTA

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

Chart
7 min read

US FDA panel backs restricted use of AstraZeneca's prostate cancer drug

Illustration: Reuters
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Premium

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon