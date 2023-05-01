The fleet of ALH Dhruv helicopters has started flying operations again, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said in a release on Monday. This comes less than a month after the operations of the helicopters were halted by the Indian Navy following an accident off the Mumbai coast.
"In the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out," the company had then said.
The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.
Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-Dhruv is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by HAL with a twin-engine.
Even though its development was started in 1984, and was initially designed with Germany's assistance Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm (MBB), the helicopter was first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.
According to HAL, the aircraft is "type –Certified" for military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification and civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The major variants of Dhruv are classified as Dhruv Mk-I, Mk-II, Mk-III, and Mk-IV.
Also Read
Hindustan Aeronautics' Dhruv choppers to get monitors to dodge obstacles
HAL gets LoI for 9 helicopters from Indian Coast Guard; stock rallies 7%
HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start
Hindustan Petroleum posts consolidated net loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2
PM Modi to inaugurate HAL chopper manufacturing unit in Tumakuru, Karnataka
Forest official bumped up surveillance in Gondia amid movement of elephant
Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes
CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function
IAF chief embarks on 4-day Sri Lanka visit in a bid to boost defense ties
FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%
As of 2020, over 300 HAL Dhruvs have been produced for domestic and export markets.