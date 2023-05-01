close

Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes

The amendment has been done on the recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Ten years after the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was passed, the Centre updated the nutritional requirements for meals served at schools and anganwadis, increasing the number of calories and protein while mandating the inclusion of micronutrients in them, The Indian Express reported.
The amendment has been done on the recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee, which, in its draft report, had said that the serving of eggs as part of government food safety programmes be made mandatory. However, that proposal has been put on hold for the time being.

There are no restrictions on adding eggs and other items to the menu for food safety programmes like midday meals at schools or the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme at anganwadis.
"Even if states are hesitant to include eggs, they will need to update the menu and add more items, such as pulses and green leafy vegetables to meet the new requirements," a government official said, adding that eggs are currently part of the midday meal in 14 states and Union Territories.

In its draft report, the inter-ministerial team called for "urgent action", citing a possible link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a worsening of the "silent crisis" of undernourishment.
The amended NFSA schedule II made public on January 25, establishes nutritional standards for nine groups, beginning with infants and children up to age one and those in upper primary classes (VI-VIII). 

Three new categories have been created for undernourished children between the ages of six months and six years.
New nutritional standards

The nutritional requirements have been updated for some categories, including lower primary classes and upper primary classes. 
For example, under the previous standards, each lower primary school student was entitled to get 450 kilocalories (kcal) and 12 gm of protein with midday meals.

The amount of protein has now been hiked to 15-20 gms, and the mixture also includes fat (18-21 gms) and carbohydrates (70 gms). 
Micronutrients standards have also been established, with the following values: calcium 170 mg, zinc 2 mg, iron 3.5 mg, dietary folate 50 micrograms, vitamin A 100 micrograms, vitamin B6 0.43 micrograms, vitamin B12 0.66 micrograms.

Topics : Centre Food safety Midday meal scheme Child nutrition

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

