close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Backstabbers cannot carry forward Balasaheb's legacy: Sibal slams Shinde

"Conspirators, opportunists, backstabbers cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb," said Sibal on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after his Ayodhya visit, saying "conspirators, opportunists and backstabbers" cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Shinde on Sunday made his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister in June last year. He was accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Shinde in Ayodhya: Lord Ram chose: Sacrifice, the path of truth, rectitude. Balasaheb also imbibed those attributes.

"Conspirators, opportunists, backstabbers cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb," the former Union minister said, attacking Shinde.

The Maharashtra chief minister on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

"Our party's role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's 'bhagva' (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state," he said while addressing a press conference in Ayodhya.

Also Read

PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

Uddhav calls meeting of party leaders for discussion after EC decision

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Maha: Complaint filed against Raut for objectionable remarks against Shinde

India pauses trade talks with UK, asks to condemn Sikh extremists: Report

All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka

Chhattisgarh: VHP calls for state bandh after communal clash in Biranpur

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

Amit Shah to visit Arunachal today, interact with ITBP personnel in Kbithoo

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Shinde's coup against Uddhav Thackeray split the Shiv Sena last year and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray.

Topics : Eknath Shinde | Kapil Sibal | Maharashtra | Politics

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon