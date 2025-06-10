Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told the state Assembly that backwardness is the only benchmark to decide the OBC status of people.

Maintaining that a disinformation campaign is continuing on social media by some quarters, she asserted that there is no connection with religion in deciding the inclusion of any person in the OBC category.

Noting that the only benchmark for deciding OBC status in the state is backwardness, Banerjee said that a commission set up by the government is holding a survey on 50 new subsections for inclusion in that category.

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories.

 

She said that while more backward sections of people have been included under OBC-A, the less backward people come under OBC-B.

The chief minister addressed the House after laying the annual report of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes for the financial year 2024-25.

Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission appointed for identification of such people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

AG will file fact-based reply in HC on stampede case: K'taka Home Minister

India Post launches Digipin

India Post launches Digipin: Here's how to check your new digital address

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

LIVE news: Former CM Atishi detained by police after anti-demolition protests at Bhoomihin Camp

Fire accident

3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

Honeymoon murder case

Honeymoon murder twist: Accused coordinated killing from Indore, police say

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal OBC quota OBC reservation backward classes commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon