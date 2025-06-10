Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fire erupts in housing apartment in Delhi's Dwarka, rescue ops underway

Fire erupts in housing apartment in Delhi's Dwarka, rescue ops underway

According to news agency PTI, the fire broke out on a seventh-floor flat of the Shabad Apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 area. The firefighting operation is currently underway

Fire at a flat in Sabad apartment

Photo: Screengrab/PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

A fire broke out in a flat in a residential apartment in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot.
 
According to news agency PTI, the fire broke out on a seventh-floor flat of the Shabad Apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 area. The firefighting operation is currently underway. 
The report suggests that the Delhi Fire Service received a call at 10 am, informing the officials about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.  
News agency ANI, citing a fire official, said that two to three people are feared trapped inside the apartment. However, there has been no confirmed injuries as of now.  
Further details are awaited. 
 
 
In a separate incident, fire broke out in a factory located in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, and several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is currently underway. 
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

