Balasore tragedy: Rs 51.37 cr disbursed as ex-gratia payment to next of kin

Vaishnaw's response came after two BJD MPs, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi, asked if the ex-gratia compensation announced by the Railways for the victims has been paid

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Railway Ministry has made a payment of Rs 51.37 crore as ex-gratia and compensation amount to the next of kin and victims of the Balasore train tragedy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The Balasore train accident caused the deaths of 296 passengers and over 1,200 were injured.
Vaishnaw's response came after two BJD MPs, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi, asked if the ex-gratia compensation announced by the Railways for the victims has been paid.
Payment of ex-gratia has been made to the victims of the Balasore train tragedy. An amount of Rs. 51.37 crores has been paid as ex-gratia and compensation to the next of kin/victims of Balasore tragedy, Vaishnaw said in a written reply.
The accident took place on June 2 when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore and some of its derailed coaches fell onto the adjacent tracks and collided with the oncoming Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.
The independent inquiry report submitted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) to the railway board said notwithstanding the lapses in signalling work, remedial actions could have been taken by signalling and telecommunication staff if "repeated unusual behaviour" of switches connecting two parallel tracks were reported to them by the station manager of Bahanaga Bazar.
The matter is also under probe with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officials in September 2023.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

