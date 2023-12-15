Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 5 cr cases pending in Indian courts, 80,000 of them in SC: Law Min

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over five crore cases are pending in various courts of the country, including 80,000 in the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The district and subordinate courts accounted for over 4.46 crore cases, he said.
The minister also noted that the overall sanctioned strength of the Indian judiciary was 26,568 judges. While the sanctioned strength of the top court is 34 judges, 1,114 is the sanctioned strength of the high courts.
The district and subordinate courts have a sanctioned strength of 25,420 judges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UP CM stresses need for speedy disposal of govt cases pending in courts

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Cases pending in courts cross 5-crore mark: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

More than 6,800 corruption cases probed by CBI pending trial in courts: CVC

Over 243,000 Pocso cases pending in fast-track courts till Jan 2023: Report

Ministry holds review meeting on surging steel imports from China, Vietnam

Jaipur traders demand new wholesale trade hubs for smooth business

NSDC inks MoU with Saudi govt to protect rights of Indian skilled labourers

Parliament security breach: High-level probe on, says Union minister Joshi

Odisha cash haul: I-T raids wind up after 10 days; sends report to CBDT

Topics : Lok Sabha Law Ministry pending cases Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon