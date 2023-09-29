close
Sensex (0.20%)
65637.16 + 128.84
Nifty (0.21%)
19565.35 + 41.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5837.10 + 26.40
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
40261.80 + 157.75
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
44375.60 + 74.65
Heatmap

Bandh over Cauvery row disrupts normal life in Bengaluru and parts of state

The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash

bengaluru bandh

Representative image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka bandh called by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose release of water to Tamil Nadu received a good response in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the State on Friday, disrupting normal life.
Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.
'Kannada Okkoota' is an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed over the same reason on Tuesday.
Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.
The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash.
The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the State.

Also Read

Bengaluru Bandh today: Section 144 imposed; what's open and what's closed

Schools, colleges shut today in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release

We will safeguard interests of state: Shivakumar on Cauvery water dispute

Karnataka does not own Cauvery: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on water row

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Such persons have no place in society: CM Chouhan on Ujjain rape accused

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

US Secy Blinken meets EAM S Jaishankar, skips Canada row in readout

Cauvery Water row: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss potential of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor

Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.
The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh.
Theatres across the State have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh.
Most of the information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home.
Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.
The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too have extended their support to the bandh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Bengaluru Cauvery water row Cauvery water dispute

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon