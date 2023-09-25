Bengaluru Bandh: What's open and what's closed on September 26?

Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday, September 26, and many operations in the city are expected to come to a standstill.

More than 175 organisations from across the state have declared their support for the bandh and said they stand in solidarity with the farmer groups protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

With opposition parties announcing their support for the bandh call and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the state government would not try to scuttle any protests in a democracy, indications are that the bandh will likely be total.

Here's a list of what will remain open and what will remain shut on Tuesday:

Services likely to be closed during the Bengaluru Bandh

KSRTC and BMTC buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation has extended its support for the 'Bengaluru Bandh', and both KSRTC and BMTC services are likely to be affected.

Private cab services

Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha voiced support for the bandh and decided to stay off the roads on Tuesday. "There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language, and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh," Pasha said.

Schools and colleges

Though the Private Schools Union General Secretary Shashikumar stated that they would extend their support by wearing black bands on their arms, a holiday is yet to be declared for many schools and colleges. A decision will be taken on it today.

Restaurants and commercial establishments

The hotel and restaurant associations have extended their support to the bandh and announced that they will keep their outlets shut on Tuesday. They also asked all restaurant owners across the city to keep their establishments closed for the day.

Bengaluru Bandh: What services will be open?

Namma Metro

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will run metro services across the city on Tuesday. There will be no disruptions on any line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

Emergency services

All emergency service-related vehicles, such as ambulances, pharmaceutical vehicles, and other important goods-carrying vehicles, will be operational. Hospitals and medical stores will also run as usual.