Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained, development triggers protests

The development comes days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to inaugurate various projects

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
BJP leaders protest

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police, triggering protests in the state, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police late on Tuesday night from his residence.

The MP's supporters tried to prevent the police from arresting Kumar.

Condemning the police action, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed as 'undemocratic' the detention of Kumar without citing any reason.

The development comes days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to inaugurate various projects.

Sanjay Kumar has been shifted to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here.

A large number of BJP workers gathered there to protest Kumar's detention and also raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

They demanded Sanjay Kumar be immediately released.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party's I-T department head Amit Malviya in a tweet said: "In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. This won't end well for KCR".

Topics : Telangana | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

