Home Secy holds meet in Srinagar to review G20, Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held back-to-back meetings in Srinagar to review the security arrangements for an upcoming G20 event, as well as for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

According to official sources, a meeting which was also attended by Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Deka, Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and the IGPs of BSF and CRPF, continued till late Tuesday evening.

"Detailed review of arrangements for the G20 event and the unfolding security scenario in the aftermath of terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri was held," the sources said.

"An extensive plan made by the security grid to thwart threats posed by vehicle borne IEDs, suicide attacks, sticky bombs, drone operated attacks and grenades was discussed.

"The meeting also discussed deployment of elite marine commandos called 'MARCOS' and those of the NSG to secure lakes and rivers. The union Home Secretary expressed satisfaction over the deployment of the marine commandos and the NSG to secure lakes and rivers during the G20 event being held on May 22-24 in Srinagar.

"Various security arrangements discussed during the meeting would be in place 10 days ahead of the G20 event. The event is going to be a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir and to give a global push to the tourism of the place," the sources noted.

"It was also decided that the army would manage vigil on highways and other vital road links. Special directions were passed to keep a close watch on the suspects to avoid any untoward incident."

Bhalla also held another meeting with the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and officials of the tourism department.

Officers of the tourism department briefed the union Home Secretary about the preparations and accommodation arrangements for the G20 guests.

--IANS

sq/ksk/