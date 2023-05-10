close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mumbai Police issue LOC against Indian in UK for threatening Salman Khan

The Mumbai Police have issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian student pursuing medical education in the United Kingdom for allegedly sending a threatening email to Salman Khan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Police have issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian student pursuing medical education in the United Kingdom for allegedly sending a threatening email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

The police have initiated the process to bring the student back to India as he has been identified as the sender of the email, the official said on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed the student hails from Haryana. He is in the third year of a medical course.

The student is likely to return to India by the end of this year when his academic session ends in the UK, the official said.

Police suspect the student allegedly sent threatening messages to Salman Khan in the name of jailed gangster Goldy Brar in March.

A few days ago, Salman Khan received an e-mail on one of his official IDs which stated that he should meet gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Goldy Brar and sort out their differences once and for all, or be ready to face the consequences.

Also Read

Salman receives threat email; cops file FIR against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Pathaan nets Rs 1,028 cr worldwide, claims No. 1 Hindi film tag in India

Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers next month: Education Minister

India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

Iran says US pullout from nuclear deal 'fatal blow' to rule of law

Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai

Voting begins for Assembly bypoll in Suar, Chhanbey seats in Uttar Pradesh

The Mumbai Police recently nabbed a minor boy after he called up the control room and allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai police Salman Khan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai to announce over Rs 15,000 cr investment programme in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India is back with a bang on FIIs mind: Sumit Jain, ASK Investment Managers

Sumit Jain, deputy chief investment officer of ASK Investment Managers
3 min read

Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers next month: Education Minister

Maharashtra CM Shinde
1 min read

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Elon Musk
2 min read

India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Air India pilot union not keen on accepting revised compensation structure

Air India
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon