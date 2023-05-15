Banned Garo National Liberation Army regrouping in west Meghalaya: Official

Banned Garo National Liberation Army is regrouping and trying to send young people from the western Garo Hills region of Meghalaya to Myanmar for basic guerrilla warfare training, officials said on Monday.

The state administration has already taken measures to thwart such attempts and is monitoring activities of surrendered cadres of the outlawed organisation, they said.

We have inputs that the GNLA is regrouping. The information is internal and actions have been taken, a senior home department official told PTI.

Some youths have been recruited, and attempts have been made to send them to Myanmar to pursue basic guerrilla warfare training, he said.

In a wireless message 10 days ago, a special branch deputy SP had urged officers in all police stations in Meghalaya to strengthen the intelligence network to monitor movements of former members of the outfit, he said.

Monitor closely the movements and activities of surrendered/arrested cadres of the outfit, known overground workers/harbourers as well as businessmen known to have links to the organisation, the message read.

The state police have been directed to carry out counter-insurgency operations and raids to deny the outfit its area of operation in the Garo Hills, a senior officer said.

He also said meetings have been held in Shahlang, Jadi and Nongalbibra areas to mobilise young people to join the banned organisation.

In 2018, the GNLA disbanded and its cadres surrendered in batches.