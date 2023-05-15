Govt to launch tracking system to block lost, stolen phones from May 17



The technology development body Centre for the Department of Telematics (CDoT) is responsible for this task. It has been running the pilot of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system in various telecom circles which include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the Northeast. The system is now ready and can be used across the country, The Times of India (TOI) quoted a Department of Telematics official. The government is planning to come up with a tracking system that will allow mobile phone users to block and track their lost devices. The rollout is likely to happen this week.



Additionally, CDoT has also added features to check the use of cloned mobile phones across all telecom networks. To this end, government directions have mandated the disclosure of the IMEI number of mobile phones, a 15-digit unique numeric identifier before they are sold in the country. The CEO and chairman of the project, Rajkumar Upadhyay also confirmed that the technology will be deployed across India this quarter and it will enable people to block and track their lost mobile phones.



Department of Telecommunications operates a website which is maintained by CEIR that allows users to go to the website and block a stolen or lost mobile phone. Telecom network providers will have access to the list of approved IMEI numbers. Using this list, they will be able to check the entry of any unauthorised mobile phones on their network.

Also Read 43% mobile users 'confused' or 'unclear' about app tracking: Report Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal' Top headlines: Go First blames lessors, Vedanta balance sheet in stress LIVE: At least 3 dead as powerful cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar AWG's warning to India is to influence NCLAT ahead of hearing: Wadia Group India now a cost-effective medical tourism destination: Jitendra Singh

The CEIR dashboard says that 477,996 mobile phones have been blocked using the portal, while 242,920 devices have been traced. Users can go to the portal and block their lost or stolen devices.