close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 801 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 14,493

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Covid test

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,778 with eight deaths which includes four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,81,475).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India logs 7,178 new coronavirus infections, active cases dip to 65,683

India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935

Not PIB, MeitY-led team may scrutinise news items to mark them as fake news

Govt to launch tracking system to block lost, stolen phones from May 17

Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

Top headlines: Go First blames lessors, Vedanta balance sheet in stress

LIVE: ED sends second summon to Maha NCP prez Jayant Patil in IL&FS case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona India

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India logs 801 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 14,493

Covid test
1 min read

SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceXpress to get $100 mn investment from UK group

Spicejet Express
2 min read

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav
2 min read

Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
2 min read

Haryana HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know

Haryana HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon