BCCI central contracts: Richa, Jemi get promotion; Shikha dropped

Young wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues have been elevated to B category in the BCCI central contracts for the 2022-23 season while the likes of Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia have been dropped.
The contract period runs from October to September but the BCCI made the announcement on Thursday.
A player in A category gets paid Rs 50 lakh over and above match fees and Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are allotted for B and C category respectively.
The board has kept only three players in the highest category and they include skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.
All three have been retained in the same category while spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been demoted to B category. Leg spinner Poonam Yadav, who was in the A category last year, doesn't have a contract at all after falling down in the pecking order. She last played for India in March 2022.
Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, who had made a surprise comeback for the T20 World Cup in South Africa, finds herself without a contract and so does wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia.
Also Read
From Smriti's RCB to Healy's UP Warriorz, 87 players ready for WPL action
Women's T20 World Cup: India need to up their game against England
Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pacers: Mithali
Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group
ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year: Suryakumar Yadav, Mandhana among nominees
Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official
Parkash Singh Badal cremated at ancestral village; leaders pay respects
Prolonged droughts likely spelled end for Indus magacities: Study
Indian Army raising new units to counter China, Pakistan in cyber warfare
Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?
Pacer Renuka Thakur, who did not have a contract last year, has been bracketed straight into the B category after a stellar season.
Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues have moved up from C to B category. New entrants in Category C include pacer Meghna Singh, batter Devika Vaidya, opener S Meghana, Radha Yadav, left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani and batter Yastika Bhatia.
Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana remain in the lowest category while injury prone all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been demoted to C from B.
The BCCI, which announced equal pay for women cricketers last year, has kept the number of contracted to 17.
The full list:
Category A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandha and Deepti Sharma.
Category B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Category C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)