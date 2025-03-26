Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Belgium closely monitoring Mehul Choksi case, says govt spokesperson

The Belgian government is closely monitoring the case of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, emphasising that it is being handled with significant attention, according to David Jordens, Spokesperson and Head of Service for social media and press at Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs.

When asked about Choksi's possible presence in Belgium, Jordens stated, "I can confirm that the Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and attaches great importance and attention to it. However, we do not comment on individual cases. Furthermore, this case falls under the competence of the Federal Public Service Justice."

 

His remarks indicate that while the Belgian government is monitoring the situation, jurisdiction over the matter primarily lies with the justice department.

Jordens further assured that FPS Foreign Affairs continues to actively follow developments related to the case. While no additional details were disclosed regarding Choksi's whereabouts, the statement affirms that Belgian authorities are engaged with the case and remain informed of any significant updates.

Earlier, Antigua & Barbuda's Foreign Minister, E.P. Chet Greene, addressed Choksi's status, clarifying that he had left the island for medical treatment abroad but remains a citizen of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Greene stated, "Mehul Choksi is not on the island, I am told he left Antigua for medical attention abroad. He remains a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda. Your Government and my Government are working together on this matter. We have some traditions in democracy. We both respect the rule of law. Matter of Mehul Choksi has been subjected to legal review. Until such time it is reviewed and determined, there is nothing I can say, or any of us can say or do."

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, in which they are accused of defrauding the bank of over Rs14,000 crore. Greene highlighted that the governments of India and Antigua & Barbuda continue to cooperate while ensuring adherence to legal procedures and democratic norms.

