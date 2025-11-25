Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengal govt to allocate 1.6 mn houses under state scheme by 2026 mid-Jan

Bengal govt to allocate 1.6 mn houses under state scheme by 2026 mid-Jan

Announcing this after a cabinet meeting on Monday, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya accused the central government of depriving the state of funding for the scheme

Chandrima Bhattacharya

New plots will be allocated for seven new industrial parks across the state: Chandrima Bhattacharya | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal government announced that 16,36,522 more houses would be allocated to beneficiaries under the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme by the middle of January next year.

Announcing this after a cabinet meeting on Monday, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya accused the central government of depriving the state of funding for the scheme.

"To date, 12 lakh houses have already been handed over under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme despite the Centre depriving the state government. We will hand over 16,36,522 houses to those who deserve to get them by mid-January," she said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet gave its nod to a significant expansion of industrial infrastructure under the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) to boost employment opportunities, Bhattacharya said.

 

"New plots will be allocated for seven new industrial parks across the state. They will be set up in Coochbehar (2 plots), Kalyani (1), Uluberia (1), Bishnupur (1) and Falta (2)," the minister said.

Alongside housing and industrial initiatives, the state has been developing road infrastructure, she said.

"Under the 'Pathasree Grameen' scheme, the government has constructed 9,000 roads with a total length of 15,011 km. On the other hand, 11,365 roads were constructed under 'Pathasree Urban' initiative, and their total length is 5,019 km," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Volcano ash cloud to clear India by 7.30 pm as it drifts toward China: IMD

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Ayodhya fills with devotion ahead of PM Modi's flag ceremony at Ram temple

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air stays toxic; state govt orders offices to work at 50% capacity

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reaches India: Key details

Topics : Mamata Banerjee bengal West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon