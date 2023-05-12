Bengal police asked to complete recruitment process within 3 months

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to complete the recruitment process for thousands of vacant posts in the state police force within three months.

She said the shortlisted candidates can be provided an initial training of seven days and inducted into the force.

There are thousands of vacant posts in the police force. I suggest there should be an initial training of seven days, and the rest of the training can be conducted on field.

All the vacant posts should be filled up within three months, she said at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' held at the state secretariat here on Thursday.

The priority is to ensure that there is enough manpower to handle the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said.

Also Read Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5 Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal Delhi to witness warm day, zero chance of rain; temp to cross 40-deg C mark Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax India logs 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 18,009 Mamata proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare amid shortfall Political party, legislature party not the same, former appoints whip: SC