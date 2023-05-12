close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bengal police asked to complete recruitment process within 3 months

"There are thousands of vacant posts in the police force. I suggest there should be an initial training of seven days, and the rest of the training can be conducted on field," said CM Mamata

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to complete the recruitment process for thousands of vacant posts in the state police force within three months.

She said the shortlisted candidates can be provided an initial training of seven days and inducted into the force.

There are thousands of vacant posts in the police force. I suggest there should be an initial training of seven days, and the rest of the training can be conducted on field.

All the vacant posts should be filled up within three months, she said at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' held at the state secretariat here on Thursday.

The priority is to ensure that there is enough manpower to handle the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said.

Also Read

Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal

Delhi to witness warm day, zero chance of rain; temp to cross 40-deg C mark

Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

India logs 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 18,009

Mamata proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare amid shortfall

Political party, legislature party not the same, former appoints whip: SC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Police

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

No closing dates for PLI scheme, govt makes it easier to avail benefits

PLI schemes
2 min read

International Nurses Day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

Nurse, doctors, hospital, health, jobs
3 min read

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel gaining equally at the expense of Vodafone Idea

telecom
2 min read

European tour issues more fines for 26 players who competed for LIV

European tour
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

Chandrachud
2 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon