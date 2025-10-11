Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bengaluru faces severe waterlogging, traffic snarls after overnight rains

Bengaluru faces severe waterlogging, traffic snarls after overnight rains

IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers likely over Bengaluru and nearby areas

kolkata Rains, Rains

Waterlogging was also reported in Neeladri Nagar (Electronic City), Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and along the Outer Ring Roadone of the city's busiest IT corridors (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overnight rains accompanied by thunderstorms led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of Bengaluru, with Rainbow Layout, Pioneer Lake Residency, and Anekal among the worst-affected areas, officials said.

Waterlogging was also reported in Neeladri Nagar (Electronic City), Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and along the Outer Ring Roadone of the city's busiest IT corridors. In several places, vehicles were seen navigating through knee-deep water.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "There were rains last night and our officials were alert. No major incidents have been reported. However, there are reports of waterlogging in some parts. Our officials are alert and are on the job."  A huge tree was uprooted in the 3rd Block of Basaveshwaranagar on Friday night, damaging at least two parked vehicles. However, no injuries were reported, officials added.

 

Neighbouring districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajnagar, also received widespread rainfall overnight.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers likely over Bengaluru and nearby areas.

Gusty winds with speeds of 3040 kmph are expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (3040 kmph) are also likely at isolated places in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Mandya districts, the IMD said.

Data from the meteorological centre here showed that between 8.30 am on October 10 and 5.30 am on October 11, HAL Airport recorded 20.7 mm of rainfall with thundershowers, while the Bengaluru City Observatory registered 67.1 mm.

Other rainfall figures included Doddaballapura (Bengaluru Rural) 53 mm, Hessarghatta (Bengaluru Rural) 14.5 mm, Chandurayanahalli (Ramanagara) 19.5 mm, Chikkaballapura DHQ 12.5 mm, Hunsur (Mysuru) 8.5 mm, Tamaka (Kolar) 3.2 mm, and Gopal Nagar (Bengaluru Urban) 10 mm.

Smaller amounts were recorded at Hassan 0.5 mm, Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru) 0.5 mm, Hiriyur (Chitradurga) 2 mm, and Gonicoppal (Kodagu) 1.5 mm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Waterlogging heavy rains Heavy rain and thunderstorm Indian monsoon IMD weather forecast

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

