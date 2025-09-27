Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways Ministry approves new superfast train on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Railways Ministry approves new superfast train on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros

Tejasvi Surya

Last year alone, over 260,000 people travelled by air between the two cities: Surya (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that the Union Ministry of Railways has approved a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, fulfilling a 30-year-old demand of people from both cities.

Surya pointed out that despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India's most important economic hubs, the two cities had been connected by only one train, the Udyan Express, which takes over 24 hours to complete the journey.

"Very soon, we will be starting a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Both cities are major economic hubs and capacity expansion at their stations has now made this possible," Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a statement by Surya's office.

 

Noting that this was a demand pending for 30 years, Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, said, in the last three decades, despite the growth of both cities, we had only one superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"Last year alone, over 260,000 people travelled by air between the two cities. This new service will make travel more affordable and convenient for lakhs of citizens," he said.

Also Read

Wipro

Public transport not allowed on Wipro campus: Chairman Azim Premji

real estate

Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crorepremium

real estate, realty firms

Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM sets repair deadline after firms' exit threat over B'luru poor roads

Cars, accidents

Datanomics: Delhi's deadly drives, overspeeding remains top causepremium

The announcement follows Surya's consistent follow up on the issue, which he had raised in Parliament, Public Accounts Committee meetings and with senior Railway officials over the past four years, the statement said.

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros, it said, adding that the service is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters, business travelers, and families while boosting connectivity between two of India's most dynamic metropolitan regions.

On behalf of the people of Karnataka, Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making this long-pending dream a reality, the statement said. He also thanked Minister of State for Railways V Somanna for his support in making this possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Vaishnaw

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

Assam, Assam forest

Kaziranga records 283 insect, spider species in first biodiversity survey

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches BSNL Swadeshi 4G, flags off Amrit Bharat Express in Odisha

Heavy rainfall, Kolkata rainfall, waterlogging

Roads flooded, villages cut off as heavy rains batter Marathwada; rescue on

Topics : Bengaluru Mumbai Indian Railways Indian Railway Railway Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon