close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Bengaluru has nearly 280,000 stray dogs, finds a survey by city civic body

It revealed that there is a 10 per cent reduction in the street-dog population as compared to the previous survey in 2019 which had estimated the figure at 3,10,000

Stray dogs

A total number of 100 surveyors in 50 teams under the supervision of 15 Animal Husbandry BBMP officers carried out the survey efficiently, the report stated | Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru has a total of 2,79,335 stray dogs, found a systematic estimation survey carried out by the city civic body.
It revealed that there is a 10 per cent reduction in the street-dog population as compared to the previous survey in 2019 which had estimated the figure at 3,10,000, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which undertook the exercise.
At the same time, the overall neutering percentage has increased by 20 per cent from the estimated 51.16 per cent in 2019 to 71.85 per cent leading to reduction in puppy numbers, the report released on Wednesday stated.
According to the report, the decline in street dog population points to the effectiveness of intervention efforts aimed at population control and responsible management.
This estimate provides a vital snapshot of the street dog population dynamics across eight zones of BBMP and all the wards within Bengaluru, the city civic body said.
The analysis of gender distribution, age composition, and neutering status adds insights to the formulation of responsible strategies, age-specific interventions and the continuation of successful neutering initiatives, it was stated.

Also Read

Comply with rules on capture of stray dogs for special events: Delhi HC

MCD plan to remove stray dogs for month for G20 Summit illegal: PFA

MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

Stray dogs, cleanliness, corruption: Delhi Dy Mayor lists AAP's priorities

Difficult to deal with stray dogs due to certain provisions: Kerala govt

NGT seeks report on Ganga pollution from 10 districts in West Bengal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

Rs 50 lakh worth of banned phensedyl syrup seized from truck in Meghalaya

Ladakh council elections see 65% polling till 1 pm for 26 constituencies

BBMP carried out the systematic street dog estimation survey using NAPRE (National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination) recommended method (sightresight) in all wards of Bangalore city from July 11 and August 2 to study the impact of the ongoing ABC-ARV (Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies Vaccination) program, to know the neutering percentage and ward-wise density of stray dog population.
A total number of 100 surveyors in 50 teams under the supervision of 15 Animal Husbandry BBMP officers carried out the survey efficiently, the report stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stray dogs Bengaluru Dogs

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon