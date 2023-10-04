Rs 50 lakh worth of banned phensedyl syrup seized from truck in Meghalaya

Meghalaya police has seized over 44,000 bottles of banned phensedyl cough syrup worth close to Rs 50 lakh from an abandoned truck in East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police detected two trucks coming from the opposite direction at Lumshnong both bearing the same registration numbers.

While the truck proceeding from Assam stopped, the other drove rashly instead and when pursued, the driver abandoned it, district SP Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

When police searched the truck in the presence of independent witnesses, 150 bags containing 44,900 bottles (100 ml) each of banned phensedyl syrup were recovered.

The latest seizure comes a few days after the Meghalaya police busted a fake phensedyl factory in nearby West Jaintia Hills district in which 3 persons were arrested.

The cost of a 100ml phensedyl bottle is around Rs 100 in India while it fetches nearly 10 times its price in Bangladesh.

