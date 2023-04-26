MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

The MCD is considering to set up stray dog shelters amid an increase in dog bite incidents here, officials said on Wednesday and noted that 75 per cent of the canines have been immunised against rabies and sterilised.

A proposal in this regard is in the nascent stage but several meetings are underway. The aim is to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs in the city, the official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) asserted.

After being sterilised and immunised against rabies, the canines are released in the same area from where they had been picked up, the official said.

"There has been an increase in dog bite incidents in the national capital in the past six months. People are very upset with the menace of dogs. We are looking into preparing a policy in this regard. We have held several meetings and are considering building shelters for these dogs," said the official.

However, the plan is being opposed by some "animal lovers", according to another MCD official.

"There is opposition to the plan but we are hopeful that we would be able to find a way to end the menace of stray dogs," he added.

As per the data provided by the MCD, the civic authorities sterilised nearly 7,000 stray dogs in January and February and more dogs are being picked up daily for sterilisation and then released back to the same area.

Recently, a stray dog was thrashed to death by a group of people in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The canine had attacked and bitten several residents of the area in the past.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attacks in southwest Delhi's Sindhi Camp area. The incident drew widespread flak and the MCD held several meetings to find ways to control the menace of stray dogs.

The Centre last week directed local bodies to ensure only recognised organisations carry out animal birth control programmes for stray dogs in accordance with the recently notified rules.

The municipal corporations need to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and anti-rabies programme jointly, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a release.

The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 were issued following the guidelines of the Supreme Court in a case involving the Animal Welfare Board of India and People for Elimination of Stray Troubles.

The 2023 rules notified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on March 10 supersede the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules of 2001 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

According to the new rules, the ministry said the ABC programme for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs is to be carried out by the respective local bodies.

One of the requirements under the rule is that the Animal Birth Control programme needs to be carried out by organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) specifically for this purpose, it said.