Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

BMRCL has taken this step to address public complaints about passengers using chewable tobacco products, aiming to prevent spitting and littering inside metro premises and trains

Namma Metro Bengaluru

BMRCL will strengthen its patrolling efforts during non-peak hours (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday announced that passengers found consuming chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises and trains will be fined.

For this, the BMRCL will strengthen its patrolling efforts during non-peak hours, it said.

According to the BMRCL, this step has been taken in an effort to address public grievances about passengers using chewable tobacco-based products and to avoid consequent spitting and littering within metro premises and trains.

Since possession of such substances cannot be detected through metal detectors, BMRCL said it has decided to implement random physical pat-down checks at all metro stations.

"While platform security guards will be sensitised to look out for such passengers, the central security surveillance room has already been instructed to monitor passenger behaviour and alert the concerned platform security staff immediately upon noticing any violations. Enhanced surveillance will now be carried out on all trains and metro stations, and guilty passengers will be fined as per BMRCL rules," it said in a statement.

 

Additionally, BMRCL will launch extensive awareness campaigns to educate passengers on the importance of refraining from using chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises.

"BMRCL requests all commuters' cooperation and to join hands with us in order to ensure a cleaner and more pleasant commuting experience," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack LIVE news updates: Bangladesh condemns J-K attack, extends condolences

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for one-way traffic; special train arranged

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

6 tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam attack: CM Fadnavis

Film and television institute of india, FTII

FTII Pune, SRFTI granted university status, says Education ministry

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 cancelled after Pahalgam attack

Topics : Bengaluru Metro Bengaluru Tobacco use

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon