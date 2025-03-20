Bengaluru traffic advisory amid metro construction, multiple road widening

Traffic Advisory:- Due to ongoing metro work at Outer Ring Road Salem Railway Bridge, the traffic from Mahadevpur towords Marathahalli and from Marathahalli towards Mahadevpur will be slow,please co-operate with us and plan accordingly. Thank you@CPBlr @Jointcptraffic pic.twitter.com/4hJAYWAKWc— HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) March 19, 2025
Also Read
Traffic Advisory: Due to ongoing BBMP road widening work at Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross, traffic is moving slowly. We kindly ask commuters to co-operate and plan accordingly. Thank you.@CPBlr @Jointcptraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice— HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) March 18, 2025
Traffic Advisory:-Due to ongoing civil work at Doddanekundi village(kodandarama temple road), traffic movement is very slow, commuters please avoid this route and use alternative route. Tq@CPBlr @Jointcptraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @acpwfieldtrf @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic— HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) March 18, 2025
Traffic Advisory: Due to ongoing BWSSB & BBMP work at Sakra hospital road, Vehicle movement is restricted from Bellandur kodi towards Sakra hospital.traffic movement is very slow,Please plan accordingly, Tq.@CPBlr @Jointcptraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic— HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) March 18, 2025