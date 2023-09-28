Bengaluru traffic jam: Commuters stuck for 5 hours, kids reach home at 8 pm

'Tried everything': Here's why Trevor Noah cancelled his Bangalore show
India's JAM trinity to push Africa's digital reach: Sunil Bharti Mittal
In G20 document, World Bank lauds India's digital public infrastructure
Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'
Bengaluru Bandh today: Section 144 imposed; what's open and what's closed
Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani
Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans
Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains
Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees
Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended