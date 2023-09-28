close
Sensex (-0.42%)
65840.23 -278.46
Nifty (-0.38%)
19641.25 -75.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.32%)
5879.65 + 18.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.22%)
40550.95 -89.85
Nifty Bank (-0.25%)
44477.15 -111.15
Heatmap

Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, released the names of candidates who have been given new responsibilities in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, released the names of candidates who have been given new responsibilities in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari said that CM Dhami has decided to provide responsibilities to ten leaders who will work in the public interest.
Former BJP President of Uttarakhand, Jyoti Prasad Gairola, has been appointed as the Vice President of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee (State Level).
Ramesh Gadia has been given the responsibility of Vice President for the State Level Watershed Council; Madhu Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council; and Mufti Shamoon Qasmi will oversee the Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Council as President.
Balraj Pasi has been appointed as President of the Uttarakhand State Seed and Organic Products Certification Institute, Suresh Bhatt as Vice President of the Level National Rural Health and Monitoring Council, and Anil Dabbu as Chairman of the Agricultural Production and Marketing Board (Mandi).
CM Dhami has appointed Kailash Pant as the chairman of the Uttarakhand State Advisory Labour Contract Board and Shiv Singh Bisht as the vice chairman of the Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme State Level Monitoring Council. While Narayan Ram Tamta has been appointed as President of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Development Institute, read the official statement.

Also Read

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

U'khand CM to meet ministers in Delhi, seeks assistance for disaster relief

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

CPI's D Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BJP cannot win more than 7 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time: AIUDF

BJP-led NDA to secure more than 350 seats in 2024 LS polls: Pradhan

CM Dhami, who is on a UK tour to invite industrialists to the Global Investor Summit in the state, said on Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores was signed, adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand.
Speaking to ANI, he said," "We have made more than 27 new policies. Some amendments have been made, and some new policies have been made.
"We have brought these policies to investors. If investment comes to Uttarakhand, the youth will get employment, and there will be growth," Dhami said.
"He further stated that more MoUs are expected to be signed on the fourth day of his visit," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand state Lok Sabha

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon