Bharat Ratna: 'Dil jeet liya', says Jayant; Sonia welcomes announcement

Former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously, along with Lal Krishna Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stated that she welcomed the announcement for all recipients of India's highest civilian honour.

Commenting on the announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "For the first time a government that has taken its cognisance is the Modi government...We take decisions raised above from party politics."

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the Centre's decision to bestow Chaudhary Charan Singh with the award, stating that farmers had been demanding it for a long time. RLD's Jayant Chaudhary said, "Dil jeet liya", upon hearing the announcement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency."

Praising the Centre' decision, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told ANI, "I want to appreciate PM Modi's govt for honouring the real India...We are proud of it."

P V Narasimha Rao

In his tribute, the prime minister commended Rao's contribution to opening India up to global markets, bringing in a new era of economic development in the country, and enhancing India's foreign policy, language and education sectors.

He wrote, "As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities... His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth."

Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, welcomed the honour bestowed on all awardees. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, ".It's good that Bharat Ratna is to be conferred upon P V Narasimha Rao who brought the biggest economic reform in the country... We welcome Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan."

Rao was not only the first PM from the Congress who was not part of the Nehru-Gandhi family, but he was also the first prime minister from South India. Acknowledging this, BRS MLC K Kavitha told ANI, "P V Narasimha Rao is the son of the soil of Telangana...We have installed PV Narasimha Rao Garu's statue in places like Australia...Today it (Bharat Ratna) is being given, we are very happy."

BRS MLC and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, Surabhi Vani Devi also added, "This is a very happy moment. Great recognition...I am so excited."

M S Swaminathan

M S Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution in India, passed away last year and will be receiving the award posthumously. Recognising his work in sustainable agriculture, the prime minister wrote, "He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students."

Speaking on the importance of recognising agriculture and farmers, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said, "Today is definitely dedicated to farmers. The messiah of farmers, who spent his life for the farmers of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan, an agricultural scientist who produced the Swaminathan report have been honoured... I would thank PM Modi for honouring these great men who have worked extensively for the farmers.

(With agency inputs)