ICC Awards 2023: Dates for announcement of the winners' list revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, revealed that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday, January 22 and 23.
The 13 individual award winners, which include the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.
First Set of Awards
The first set of awards will have the men’s and women’s T20I and ODI teams of the year announced on Monday, while the winner of the men’s Test team of the year will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The teams have been chosen by an independent panel of media representatives that form the ICC Voting Academy.
Individual Awards
The individual awards will be decided after the voting of the ICC Voting Academy and include the media representatives and former cricketers, and the votes of fans, who voted for their favourite men’s and women’s cricketers based on their performances between January 1 and December 31, 2023.
The ICC Awards were instituted in 2004 to recognise the very best performers in international cricket during the calendar year. The ICC has also been running monthly awards since January 2021, its selection process running like the annual awards, with members of the media and fans voting for shortlisted players.
ICC Awards 2023 Announcement Schedule
Monday, January 22
Women’s T20I Team of the Year
Men’s T20I Team of the Year
Tuesday, January 23
Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Women’s ODI Team of the Year
Men’s Test Team of the Year
Wednesday, January 24
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Thursday, January 25
ICC Umpire of the Year
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award