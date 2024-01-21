Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICC Awards 2023: Dates for announcement of the winners' list revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 from Monday, January 22 onwards with five Teams of the Year to be revealed first

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins and Travis Head nominated for Cricketer of the Year award by ICC. Photo: X

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins and Travis Head nominated for Cricketer of the Year award by ICC. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, revealed that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday, January 22 and 23.

The 13 individual award winners, which include the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

First Set of Awards

The first set of awards will have the men’s and women’s T20I and ODI teams of the year announced on Monday, while the winner of the men’s Test team of the year will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The teams have been chosen by an independent panel of media representatives that form the ICC Voting Academy.

Individual Awards

The individual awards will be decided after the voting of the ICC Voting Academy and include the media representatives and former cricketers, and the votes of fans, who voted for their favourite men’s and women’s cricketers based on their performances between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

ALSO READ: ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

The ICC Awards were instituted in 2004 to recognise the very best performers in international cricket during the calendar year. The ICC has also been running monthly awards since January 2021, its selection process running like the annual awards, with members of the media and fans voting for shortlisted players.

ICC Awards 2023 Announcement Schedule

Monday, January 22

Women’s T20I Team of the Year
Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Tuesday, January 23

Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Women’s ODI Team of the Year
Men’s Test Team of the Year

Wednesday, January 24

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Thursday, January 25

ICC Umpire of the Year
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

IND vs ENG Tests: Harry Brook to return home due to personal reasons

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood stars, Australia claim 10-wicket win

Arthur, Bradburn, Puttick resign from their roles in Pakistan cricket board

Pakistan board asked not to offer long-term contract to Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan board issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

Topics : International Cricket Council ICC Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon