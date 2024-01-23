Sensex (    %)
                        
Bharat Ratna: 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur, mentor to likes of Lalu, Nitish

Leaders of the current era like JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD head Lalu Prasad, although products of the Mandal era, often call Thakur their mentor

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who has been chosen for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, is remembered as a stalwart of social justice and an inspiring figure in Indian politics.
Hailing from the extremely backward class Nai (barber), Thakur was born in an impoverished family in Samastipur district but went on to make giant strides in politics that earned him the epithet Jannayak (people's leader).
The official announcement which came a day ahead of Thakur's birth anniversary, hailed the socialist leader's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social Justice.
Born in 1924, Thakur went on to become the Chief Minister in the 1970s and his tenure is best remembered for introducing reservations for the backward classes, besides the state's first brush with prohibition. He died in 1988.
Leaders of the current era like JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD head Lalu Prasad, although products of the Mandal era, often call Thakur their mentor.
No wonder, both parties have organised functions on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of the leader.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

