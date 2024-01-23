Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Passenger traffic rose 35% to 51.58 million at Mumbai airport in 2023

The airport, promoted by Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), handled a total of 38.33 million passengers in 2022

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air passenger traffic at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) jumped 35 per cent year-on-year to 51.58 million in 2023.
The airport, promoted by Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), handled a total of 38.33 million passengers in 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Compared to the pre-pandemic level (2019), the growth in total traffic was 110 per cent, airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.
Out of the 51.58 million passengers seen last year, over 25.4 million passengers arrived and 26.1 million passengers departed from the airport, MIAL said in a release on Tuesday.
In 2023, MIAL said it handled 20 per cent more Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) at 3,34,391 arrivals and departures compared to 2,77,052 ATMs recorded a year earlier.
According to the release, 2023 has been a fruitful year for the domestic aviation industry, especially in the months of November and December.
The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for any month in 2023 was on November 25, with 1,67,132 passengers travelling through the facility.
Last year on November 11, the airport achieved its highest-ever single day ATMs at 1,032.
The airport also recorded its highest-ever monthly traffic in December last year, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to 4.34 million passengers in December 2022, MIAL said.
In 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations from Mumbai airport while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices, the release said.

Also Read

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

Delhi Airport saw highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 28

Passenger traffic at Bangalore Intl Airport jumps 35.3% to 37.2 mn in 2023

Chinese vessel equipped to carry research permitted to dock, says Maldives

Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Ram temple will continue to inspire us to make paradigms of success: PM

Goa, Jaipur, and Udaipur tourist favourites for Republic Day weekend

Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air passenger Air traffic Mumbai airport Aviation industry airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon