close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Bhubaneswar to get Rs 5,900 cr metro, foundation stone to be laid on Jan 1

Patnaik approved the DPR while reviewing the status of Phase-I of the metro rail project

Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project on January 1 next year, officials said.
Patnaik also approved its detailed project report (DPR) of over Rs 5,900 crore, which will be borne by the state government, they said.
"The chief minister is slated to lay the foundation stone for the project on January 1, 2024," an official said.
Patnaik approved the DPR while reviewing the status of Phase-I of the metro rail project.
"The DPR has been approved at a total cost of Rs 5,929 crore, which will be fully borne by the state government," the official said.
Work on the project will start soon and the target for completion is 48 months, another official said.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

Fight against corruption in BJD govt: Amit Shah asks Odisha BJP leaders

IAF celebrates 91 Foundation Day at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj

Deeply committed to supporting your well-being: Toronto university

Maharashtra CM Shinde meets residents of SRA building which caught fire

LIVE: Nervous, scared, say Indian students in Israel as Hamas attacks

We have roadmap, will have launch soon: Veeramuthuvel on Gaganyaan mission

"The Bhubaneswar metro is a landmark project for Odisha... It will further strengthen the public transport in the city and enable its economic growth," Patnaik said.
The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation -- a fully owned entity of the Odisha government -- has been newly incorporated under the Companies Act, and it has started functioning.
A high-level committee has also been constituted for overseeing the expeditious engagement of an executing agency for the project, officials said.
The entire alignment of the metro rail project from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar airport will be on an elevated structure with 20 stations, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha Bhubaneswar Metro

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon