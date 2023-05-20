close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held properties worth Rs 65.40 crore as of December 2022, which is Rs 42.90 lakh more than his assets possessed by December 31, 2021

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held properties worth Rs 65.40 crore as of December 2022, which is Rs 42.90 lakh more than his assets possessed by December 31, 2021.

The Chief Minister along with his council of ministers has submitted their movable and immovable property details for the financial year 2021-22, which was uploaded on the CMO website.

Patnaik's assets increased to Rs 65.40 crore as of December 2022 from Rs 64.97 crore as of December 2021. Sources said the property increased as Patnaik has earned interest on his fixed deposits and other savings.

As per his property statements, the movable properties have been increased in the year 2022 while the immovable property remained the same.

The website, which was updated with the latest information about assets and liabilities of the Chief Minister and ministers, showed that Patnaik owned movable property worth Rs 12.52 crore, which included bank accounts in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hinjilicut, and Bargarh, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler.

Out of the movable properties, Patnaik has fixed deposits worth Rs 1 crore in HDFC, RBI bonds of Rs 9 crore, Rs 1.50 crore post office. The Chief Minister has deposits of Rs 70.11 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and Rs 20.87 lakh in the State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar. The gold jewellery was valued at Rs 3.49 lakh and the old Ambassador car of the 1980 model at Rs 6,434.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha receives 145 proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far in biz conclave

Naveen Patnaik urges Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaf

Pradhan asks Odisha CM Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district

CM Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone in Odisha Skill Conclave

People of Karnataka defeated money, power of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Five 'guarantees' will become a law after 1st Cabinet meeting today: Rahul

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin

Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity: BJP

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

The five-time Chief Minister held immovable properties worth Rs 52.88 crore, all of which were inherited from parents Biju and Gyan Patnaik, according to the Chief Minister's property statement.

His immovable assets included his two-third share in Naveen Niwas, near Bhubaneswar airport, worth Rs 9.52 crore, and 50 per cent share in the property at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43.36 crore.

At least 14 of his ministers have declared that they are crorepati. As on December 31, 2022, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has total properties worth Rs 2.89 crore while his wife Binapani was holding assets worth Rs 1.77 crore.

Pujari possessed nine landed properties worth Rs 1.41 crore, bank balance of Rs 76.60 lakh, Rs 20.79 lakh investments in LIC insurance policies, three vehicles worth Rs 9.27 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 31.21 lakh, and Rs 4.73 lakh cash in hand.

Similarly, Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik mentioned that they don't possess any four-wheelers.

--IANS

bbm/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Naveen Pattnaik

First Published: May 20 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

People of Karnataka defeated money, power of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Five 'guarantees' will become a law after 1st Cabinet meeting today: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin
1 min read

Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity: BJP

BJP
2 min read

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', to snatch power from Delhi govt: AAP

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read
Premium

Bengaluru swearing in and the shifting sands of opposition alliances

Congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon