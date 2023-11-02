close
Sensex (0.63%)
63995.12 + 403.79
Nifty (0.60%)
19103.30 + 114.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5907.95 + 70.75
Nifty Midcap (1.20%)
39241.60 + 466.50
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
42901.30 + 200.35
Heatmap

Bhutan King Wangchuck to begin 8-day India visit on Friday, to meet PM Modi

It said the visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and further advance the "exemplary" partnership

King Wangchuck, Bhutan King

Photo: X @DDNewsLive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will begin a eight-day visit to India on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It said the visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and further advance the "exemplary" partnership.
The King of Bhutan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to deliberate on various aspects of close India-Bhutan ties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials of the government will call on the King of Bhutan, the MEA said on Thursday.
"The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from November 3 to 10," it said in a statement.
The King will also visit the states of Assam and Maharashtra.
"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust," the MEA said.
"The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Foreign Secy Kwatra holds talk with visiting Bhutanese counterpart Choden

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

India, Canada share vision for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific region

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Cambodian King, reaffirms strong civilizational bond

Situation calm but tense in Imphal day after attack by mob on Rifles camp

Tata Motors to supply, operate 200 e-buses in Srinagar, Jammu for 12 yrs

Centre asks Apple for proof of 'state-sponsored attack' amid hacking row

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

Bihar boat capsize: Rescue operation on, 2 more pulled out from Saryu river

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Bhutan bilateral ties Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon