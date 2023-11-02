close
Sensex (0.56%)
63945.15 + 353.82
Nifty (0.52%)
19088.15 + 99.00
Nifty Midcap (1.12%)
39208.35 + 433.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
5901.90 + 64.70
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
42889.65 + 188.70
Heatmap

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

Delhi AQI remains in the very poor category. Low wind speed and continuous stubble burning are the key reasons behind poor air quality

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, November 2. As of Thursday at 11 am, Delhi's Anand Vihar area is the worst hit area with AQI 740.

The key reason behind the hazardous situation in Delhi is low wind speed and continuous stubble burning in the Punjab state for the dropping of air quality levels. 

The level of air quality is likely to get worse over the next few weeks despite government actions to curb it. 

According to the estimates of the Union Earth Sciences Ministry’s Decision Support System (DSS), Delhi's PM 2.5 level was due to farm fires, which contributed 13 per cent, while the transport sector contributed 11.4 per cent. However, DSS does not measure real-time air pollutants.

High court says to take steps to improve AQI

The high court told the forest department that it was responsible for the poor air quality in the national capital, and must take steps to ensure a better air quality index.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was dealing with the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi and filling up vacancies in the department, said that children were suffering from asthma due to poor air.

Also Read: Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 343

Delhi registered PM 10 levels at 326 and PM 2.5 at 176. According to the India Meteorological Department, the skies will mainly remain clear for November 2 and record a temperature of 18 degrees celsius. 

Bad AQI impacts

The bad air quality in the national capital is affecting children, elderly and those who are suffering from pre-existing conditions or impaired immunity. The hazardous level of air in Delhi is also threatening to the health of adults. The polluted air can cause asthma, anaemia, acute respiratory infections, and bronchitis, apart from nausea.

A 2018 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO), found that pregnant women exposed to polluted air quality are likely to give birth prematurely and have small and low birth-weight children. The pollutant air can impact neurodevelopment and cognitive ability and this can even trigger childhood cancer. 

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Delhi's air continues to be 'poor' with AQI at 249, Hanumangarh's worst

Bihar boat capsize: Rescue operation on, 2 more pulled out from Saryu river

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

Death threat to Kerala CM Vijayan received over phone at state police HQ

Maha farmers cite difficulties in procuring paddy; Bhujbal assures help

Onion Price Today: Azadpur mandi price falls, no relief in retail prices


The study also mentioned that children who are exposed to high levels of air pollution are likely to be at greater risk for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular complications later in their life.

AQI of some parts of Delhi NCR

Rohini: 652
Punjabi Bagh: 431
Okhla: 461
RK Puram: 441
Jahangirpuri: 657

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi-NCR Delhi weather Delhi Pollution air pollution

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon